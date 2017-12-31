Mayorkun: I will own two of the biggest songs in 2018 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Mayorkun: I will own two of the biggest songs in 2018
TheCable
'Mama' and 'Che Che' were two of Mayorkun's hit songs in 2017 and in the coming year, the singer hopes to have as many successful singles. The DMW artiste saw his reputation soar in the year drawing to an end, by virtue of his consistency. In a cover …
Mayorkun Covers Latest Edition Of Vibe.ng
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!