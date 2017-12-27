Mbappe: Ronaldo was my hero but that ended – Goal.com
Mbappe: Ronaldo was my hero but that ended
Kylian Mbappe says Cristiano Ronaldo was his childhood hero, but that is no longer the case. Mbappe was given the chance to team up with Ronaldo at Real Madrid this season but rejected them to join his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that …
