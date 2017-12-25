Meet Eudoxie Yao, The Ivorian Model With Biggest & Largest Butt In West Afria (See Pictures Of Yao Backside)

Eudoxie Yao, the Ivorian model who claims her backside is West Africa’s largest to her Instagram to put her hefty assets on display as she celebrated Christmas. See more photos below..

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

