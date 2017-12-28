Melenia Trump says aged White House tree must be cut for safety
A magnolia tree that stood at the White House for nearly two centuries must be trimmed for the safety of visitors and reporters who cover the president’s helicopter departures from the White House lawn, first lady Melania Trump decided. Melania Trump made the decision to “remove a portion of the magnolia tree” after reviewing reports…
The post Melenia Trump says aged White House tree must be cut for safety appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!