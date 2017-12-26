Michael “Big Shaq” Dapaah visits his Nana in Ghana after 9 years away – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Michael “Big Shaq” Dapaah visits his Nana in Ghana after 9 years away
BellaNaija
You might know him as Big Shaq of the “Man's Not Hot” fame. British-Ghanaian comedian Michael Dapaah has had a great year after his “Man's Not Hot” freestyle video went viral. Since then, he has gained a massive fanbase worldwide. In keeping with the …
#MansNotHot: Big Shaq returns to his homeland, Ghana after 9 years, shares photo with his grandma
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!