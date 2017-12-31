Midwestern Oil and Gas awards scholarship, donates classrooms in Delta – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Midwestern Oil and Gas awards scholarship, donates classrooms in Delta
Vanguard
Midwestern Oil and Gas, a marginal field operator, has awarded forty-two scholarships to different categories of students in Delta State, in fulfillment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Managing Director of Suntrust Oil Company (JV …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!