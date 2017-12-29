Military moves to flush out militants,kidnappers from Lagos

The military yesterday launched an exercise codenamed: Jagunlabi, to flush out kidnappers, armed robbers and militants out of Lagos State.

The exercise, an offshoot of Operation AWATSE, launched at Majidun in Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb, covers all Lagos backwaters and hinterlands.

Declaring the exercise open, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC) Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah said the military was bent on sustaining the peace achieved within Lagos waters.

He said the military was aware that most criminals, who operate within Lagos waters, come from the Niger Delta region, adding that a joint operation would be undertaken between Operations AWATSE and Delta Safe to smoke out the miscreants.

At the launch of the operation were the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke; the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ibrahim Yahaya; the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Rear Admiral Maurice Eno and other senior officers.

Gunboats were deployed in the Majidun River bank to patrol Ebute Waterside, Ibeshe and Oworonsoki general area.

On land, the troops embarked on a show of force to Ikorodu motor park roundabout, Ibeshe junction, Ibeshe Ilaje, Imota and Ishawo before returning to the naval outpost at Majidun.

Abbah said: “The three arms of the military are pulling resources together to tackle the menace of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other criminalities.

“Operation AWATSE has been ongoing. If you are in Lagos, I think this is the most peaceful festive period you have ever had.

“We have been working tirelessly. Before now, you know the criminals had been carrying out their nefarious acts on the high seas, which is sea robbery.

“Although Lagos is a peaceful place, but the criminals come from elsewhere. For instance, the last attack that happened on Lagos waters, we arrested some suspects and all of them are not from Lagos.

“The five of them, who are in our custody, are not from Lagos but have their accomplices in Lagos who give them information.

“Lagos is the hub of all activities. Anybody you kidnap in Lagos, you know that ransom can be handsomely paid. So, they plan their operation in Lagos. However, we are not resting on our oars to tackle this.

“Nobody came around to kidnap during this period. We have to commend the soldiers because they are working very hard to ensure everything is fine.

“This is a continuous exercise. We care here to meet and interact with the soldiers. We want them to share their problems, and we will address them.

“Before now, you know Majidun was a no-go area. But as you can see, everybody is feeling happy and operating freely. That is why we want to make all those non-penetrable areas to be safe for everyone to carry out their businesses.

“This is a military exercise. The essence of this is to make sure we operate peacefully. So, Operation Jagunlabi is a show of force to tell those boys (the militants) wherever they are that we are here for them.

“This is a joint operation; you cannot do it alone. So, that is why we need air support from the Air Force.”

