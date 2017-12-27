Miss Nigeria: Heritage Bank partners Folio Group – New Telegraph Newspaper

Miss Nigeria: Heritage Bank partners Folio Group

New Telegraph Newspaper

Heritage Bank Plc partnered with Folio Media Group, publishers of the Daily Times, to organise the 60th anniversary of Miss Nigeria and the 2017 edition of the beauty pageant, the lender said in a statement. Miss Ehiguese Mildred Peace, representing …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

