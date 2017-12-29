ZIFA congratulate Chiwenga, Mohadi – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
ZIFA congratulate Chiwenga, Mohadi
The Herald
ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday joined the nation in congratulating newly-appointed State Vice Presidents – Retired General Costantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi – with the association welcoming the appointments, which they believe will …
ED calls for crisis meeting over prices
Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe's VP as defence minister
Mnangagwa sets tone on pricing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!