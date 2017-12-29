Mo’ Hits stars shock fans, reunite at Davido’s ’30 Billion Concert’

After long years of hiatus as a group since their fall out in 2012, former Mo’ Hits Records label mates D’banj, Wande Coal, Don Jazzy, D’prince, Dr. Sid and K Switch came together to deliver what can be described as a historical epic performance during Davido’s ’30 Billion Concert’, held at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday; December 27, 2017.

Following swashbuckling performances from other widely celebrated acts like 2Face, WizKid, Niniola, Olamide, Mayorkun and several others, Davido ascended the stage to bring out the next performing acts – first stating the performance wasn’t easy for him to pull off before bringing out the entire Mo’ Hits crew on stage – an incredibly unexpected feat that caused thousands of fans to bellow and roar excitedly in a frenzied manner.

The group went on to perform some of their biggest hits, including ‘Booty Call’, ‘Close to You’, ‘Pere’ and a handful of others; to which the audience boisterously sang along to. The group’s former boss Don Jazzy can be seen performing his backing vocals and at some point, performed his verses as well.

It is widely reported that the performance marks the first time in over five years the former label mates were seen together performing as a group.

Other songs performed by the group include Dr. Sid’s 2011 smash hit ‘Pop Champagne’ featuring D’banj, ‘Suddenly’ by D’banj; off his 2008 album ‘The Entertainer’, ‘Wind Am Well’ by Ikechukwu featuring Don Jazzy and ‘Give It to Me’ by D’prince.

The group’s epic performance has led to numerous speculations among fans about a comeback – however, it is unsure if this would be the last of the former teammates we would be seeing or they’ve got something of their own specially planned

