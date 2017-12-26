Remittances dip 6.1% to $33b over slow economic growth – The Nation Newspaper
Remittances dip 6.1% to $33b over slow economic growth
World Bank Statistics have shown that remittances to African countries have declined by an estimated 6.1 per cent to $33 billion. The figure, which was for last year, was triggered by slow economic growth in remittance-sending countries and a decline …
