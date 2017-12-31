Moderate quake jolts the Caribbean – New Kerala
Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], December 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck the Caribbean Islands on Saturday evening. According to local media reports, the quake occurred at 7:44 pm (local time) and was felt 39 km north-west of St John's …
