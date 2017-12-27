“Moments Money Can’t Buy” – Wizkid’s Babymama, Reacts To Photo Of Him Bringing Out Their Son, On Stage

One of the most memorable moments at the just concluded Wizkid’s concert was the moment when the superstar brought his son, Boluwatife on stage during his performance at the concert.

Sola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first baby mama and mother of Boluwatife has reacted heartily to the StarBoy’s proud father gesture of bringing their son on stage during his concert on the 24th of this month.

She shared the photo Boluwatife and Wizkid on stage with caption;

“Sweet Love Moments & Memories money cannot buy”

