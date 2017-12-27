Money Key To Jack Wilshere Staying At Arsenal- Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has suggested that Jack Wilshere will remain with Arsenal providing that the two parties can come to an agreement over money.

Arsene Wenger had previously stated that Jack Wilshere must prove his fitness in order to be offered a new contract, and the midfielder has successfully come through 90 minutes in the club’s last three Premier League fixtures.

A report has claimed that Wilshere is looking for a pay-rise to commit his future to the North London outfit, and Wenger has hinted that it could be a factor in whether the England international stays at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman told reporters: “We will sit down with him. I believe if he can meet a point of agreement financially, he will want to stay.”

