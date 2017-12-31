 Money supply will increase in 2018 due to political campaigns — Rewane – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Money supply will increase in 2018 due to political campaigns — Rewane – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Money supply will increase in 2018 due to political campaigns — Rewane
The Punch
The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, a local research and investment firm, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, speaks on the economic policies and events that defined 2017 and projections for 2018, in this interview with TOBI AWORINDE. How

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.