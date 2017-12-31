Moses: 2017 EPL title my biggest achievement

By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles star, Victor Moses has revealed that winning the English Premier League title with Chelsea as his biggest achievement in 2017.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Moses says he is delighted to reach a new milestone with the Stamford Bridge outfit after making his 100th appearance in all competitions against Brighton & Hove on Boxing Day.

The right wing-back who dazzled in the 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City at Stamford Bridge Saturday afternoon, said lifting the Premier League trophy remains the hallmark for him since joining the Blues from Wigan Athletic more than five years ago.

‘’Winning the league is the most important one. It is not easy to win the Premier League and doing that this year is a massive achievement for me, for the lads, for every single one of us at the club and I was very delighted,’’ Moses said.

Moses scored Chelsea’s first competitive goal this season in the Community Shield clash versus Arsenal at Wembley but has failed to hit target in the last four months, whereas fellow wing-back Marcos Alonso has continued to deliver the goods with five goals to his name.

‘’Marcos is banging them in, I missed a few games but that is not an excuse and we have still got a lot of games to go this season, and I will try to hopefully catch Marcos up.

‘’I will try to do my best and we will see what happens but I am delighted for Marcos, he is doing very well and scoring goals and helping the team as well,’’ the number fifteen added.

The Nigeria international is in line to feature against his former team Stoke City on Saturday.

