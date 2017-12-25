Moses: It Has Been A Great Year

Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses has branded 2017 as a great year, after winning the EPL with Chelsea and qualifying for the World Cup with Nigeria.

The Nigeria international went on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham, before breaking into the Chelsea squad last season and impressing in a new position.

And he has revealed the challenges adapting while being grateful to Conte for his career revival at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a bit crazy and shows how far I’ve come,” Moses told Daily Star.

“Becoming a wing back is not an easy transition. It’s not an easy job and you need the stamina to play there.

“The manager works me on the training ground, and it’s been really good. When you have someone who is really backing you it gives you confidence.

“It’s been a great year for me. I’ve really enjoyed it, but want to keep it going.

“I must have done well. It felt good to be nominated (for Caf award). I’ve worked so hard. Nigeria were the first African country to qualify for the World Cup.

“We are like Chelsea. We believe in ourselves. Chelsea have loads of games of coming up. We’ve got a great squad, and the manager we have here, we know what we are capable of,” he concluded.

