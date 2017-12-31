Moses reveals Chelsea’s greatest moments

Victor Moses has said his greatest achievement was winning the Premier League with Chelsea last season.

“Winning the league is the most important one,” Victor Moses told Chelsea official website.

“It is not easy to win the Premier League and doing that this year is a massive achievement for me, for the lads, for every single one of us at the club and I was very delighted.”

Moses scored Chelsea’s first competitive goal this season in the Community Shield clash versus Arsenal at Wembley, but has failed to hit target in the last four months, whereas fellow wing-back Marcos Alonso has continued to deliver the goods with five goals to his name.

“Marcos is banging them in, I missed a few games but that is not an excuse and we have still got a lot of games to go this season, and I will try to hopefully catch Marcos up,” he said.

“I will try to do my best and we will see what happens but I am delighted for Marcos, he is doing very well and scoring goals and helping the team as well.”

