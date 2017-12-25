 MOSOP president cries out over imminent crisis in Ogoniland – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MOSOP president cries out over imminent crisis in Ogoniland – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

MOSOP president cries out over imminent crisis in Ogoniland
The Nation Newspaper
The President of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Chief Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, has cried out over imminent crisis in Ogoniland, following attempts to resume oil production. He said in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend that
Use part of $1bn insurgency fund for Ogoni clean-up, FG urgedVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.