Mother sent to prison for ‘killing’ son with hot water
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ court on Friday remanded Mary Eze, in Ikoyi prison for allegedly pouring hot water on her seven-year-old son for misplacing N200 which led to his death. The accused,40, a petty trader appeared before Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, on a charge for murder, but her plea was not taken by the court. The Investigating Police Officer, (IPO) Insp.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!