 Mother sent to prison for ‘killing’ son with hot water | Nigeria Today
Mother sent to prison for ‘killing’ son with hot water

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ court on Friday remanded  Mary Eze, in Ikoyi prison for allegedly pouring hot water on her seven-year-old son for misplacing N200 which led to his death. The accused,40, a petty trader appeared before Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, on a charge for murder, but her plea was not taken by the court. The Investigating Police Officer, (IPO) Insp.

