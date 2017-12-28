Motivational Speaker kills wife, 2 kids on Christmas Day

A U.S man described as local author and motivational speaker shot and killed his ex-wife and two children on Christmas Day at a Phoenix apartment complex on Christmas Day. Quoting court documents, ABC said witnesses told police they saw the suspect, 45-year-old Anthony Milan Ross, shoot his ex-wife Monday afternoon near as she tried to run away from him from his street.

