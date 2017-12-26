 Motorists nabbed in Joburg for drinking and speeding – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Motorists nabbed in Joburg for drinking and speeding – News24

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Motorists nabbed in Joburg for drinking and speeding
News24
Johannesburg – More than 500 drunken driving arrests were made across Johannesburg over the Christmas weekend, metro police said on Tuesday. "The latest figures for drunken driving arrests now stand at 521 for the Christmas weekend, from the 23rd until
Over 500 arrested for drunken driving in Joburg over weekendTimes LIVE
Over 500 JHB motorists arrested for drunk driving over Christmas weekendEyewitness News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.