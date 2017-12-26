Motorists nabbed in Joburg for drinking and speeding – News24
Motorists nabbed in Joburg for drinking and speeding
Johannesburg – More than 500 drunken driving arrests were made across Johannesburg over the Christmas weekend, metro police said on Tuesday. "The latest figures for drunken driving arrests now stand at 521 for the Christmas weekend, from the 23rd until …
