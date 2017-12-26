 Mr PC – Anita (Prod by Dr Brain) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mr PC – Anita (Prod by Dr Brain)

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Check this tune by Progress Chiwendu Ezeh aka Mr Pc also know as Afroking. A singer and a Rapper from Abia state ukwa west LGA/ Rivers state in okrika warlike LGA. The song is titled Anita and is produced by Dr Brain. Bio: I was born in Azuabie Town Transamadi Port Harcourt. Birth date 7th […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.