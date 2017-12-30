Mugabe ally ‘held over tons of beans found at his farm’ – reports – News24
|
Bulawayo24 News
|
Mugabe ally 'held over tons of beans found at his farm' – reports
News24
Harare – A former minister in Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's regime was reportedly arrested this week after he allegedly failed to account for tons of beans found at his farm in the Midlands province. According to New Zimbabwe.com, Makhosini …
Hlongwane questions arrest
Mliswa, Coltart react to Hlongwane arrest over beans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!