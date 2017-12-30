 Mugabe ally ‘held over tons of beans found at his farm’ – reports – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe ally ‘held over tons of beans found at his farm’ – reports – News24

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Bulawayo24 News

Mugabe ally 'held over tons of beans found at his farm' – reports
News24
Harare – A former minister in Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe's regime was reportedly arrested this week after he allegedly failed to account for tons of beans found at his farm in the Midlands province. According to New Zimbabwe.com, Makhosini
Hlongwane questions arrestDailyNews
Mliswa, Coltart react to Hlongwane arrest over beansBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.