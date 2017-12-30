Mugabe VP Mphoko ‘demands exit package’ – report – News24
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Mugabe VP Mphoko 'demands exit package' – report
News24
Harare – Zimbabwe's former deputy president Phelekezela Mphoko has reportedly demanded an exit package after being fired from both government and the ruling Zanu-PF in November. According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mphoko would be represented …
Ousted VP Mphoko Demands Exit Package, Hires Welshman Ncube
Welshman Ncube Takes Mnangagwa to Court Over Mphoko Pension
