Mugabe’s ally under siege – The Zimbabwe Standard



The Zimbabwe Standard Mugabe's ally under siege

The Zimbabwe Standard

Suspected Zanu PF supporters on Friday night allegedly stormed Harare South MP Shadreck Mashayamombe's house where they bashed his relatives and stole goods as well as cash. By Staff Reporter. Mashayamombe, one of the leading figures in the G4O faction …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

