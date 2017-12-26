Mumbwa-Kasempa road impassable – Lusaka Times
Lusaka Times
Mumbwa-Kasempa road impassable
Lusaka Times
The Mumbwa-Kasempa road has become inaccessible owing to heavy rainfall being experienced in the area. Mumbwa Town Council Chairman, Gracious Hamatala expressed worry over the situation and led Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe to …
