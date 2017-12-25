 MURIC condemns fresh killings in Kaduna community, Nindem | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MURIC condemns fresh killings in Kaduna community, Nindem

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the killings at Nindem village, Kaduna during Christmas carol. An unidentified gunman killed four people and injured eight others in the attack that occurred Friday night. MURIC described the killings as gruesome, barbaric and ungodly, while beckoning on security agencies to stop killings in Kaduna. The group director, […]

MURIC condemns fresh killings in Kaduna community, Nindem

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.