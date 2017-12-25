MURIC condemns fresh killings in Kaduna community, Nindem
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the killings at Nindem village, Kaduna during Christmas carol. An unidentified gunman killed four people and injured eight others in the attack that occurred Friday night. MURIC described the killings as gruesome, barbaric and ungodly, while beckoning on security agencies to stop killings in Kaduna. The group director, […]
