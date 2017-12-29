Indonesia to boost partnership with IDB members – Jakarta Post
Jakarta Post
Indonesia to boost partnership with IDB members
Jakarta Post
The government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with member countries of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to boost knowledge exchange. The MoU was signed by National Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro at the IDB headquarters in …
