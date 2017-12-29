 MUSIC: D-Black Ft. Sarkodie x YCee – Give It 2 Me | Nigeria Today
MUSIC: D-Black Ft. Sarkodie x YCee – Give It 2 Me

Off Black Avenue Muzik Boss – D-Black, latest album “Hunger and Thirst”, which features Darko vibes, Medikal, Bisa Kdei, King Promise, Jupitar, Ycee, Sarkodie, Mayorkun, Shatta Wale, Phyno, and others.

D’black dishes out “Give It 2 Me” which features Sarkodie and Nigeria’s Ycee.

