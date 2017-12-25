MUSIC: Godaino ft. DCDOB – Ijo
OKORIE Godwill DCDOB MUSIC act better known as Godaino is a Nigerian Afro Pop artist who recently dropped a banging track titled DESIGNER is back with another hit track titled IJO featuring Dcdob you need to update your playlist with this.
Download, listen and enjoy!
