MUSIC: Mc Galaxy X Naco – Uh la la la

MCG Empire is proud to present the best way to end 2017, with new music from MC Galaxy!!!! Uhlala features International music star, Nachos.

Mc Galaxy hits the jackpot as he becomes the first Nigerian artist to tap into the Latin market by collaborating with Latino superstar Nacho, and signing a publishing deal with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

This banger will definitely have you ringing in the new year on a high note.



