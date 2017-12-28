My client is not on the run – Maina’s Lawyer

Sani Kantu, lawyer to the embattled former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, has said his client is running from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Punch reports. Kantu, speaking to Punch, said his client is not on the run as they are in court to challenge the legality of the existence of the EFCC. It was the […]

The post My client is not on the run – Maina’s Lawyer appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

