 Everton loanee Onyekuru doesn’t require surgery on knee injury – HITC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everton loanee Onyekuru doesn’t require surgery on knee injury – HITC

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


HITC

Everton loanee Onyekuru doesn't require surgery on knee injury
HITC
Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru could be out for a shorter period than was initially feared after the forward revealed that he doesn't require surgery on his knee injury. Onyekuru suffered the injury while playing for Anderlecht against Eupen last week
Anderlecht will discuss Henry Onyekuru future with Everton after striker's operation confirmedLiverpool Echo
Injured Super Eagles striker to avoid surgery – FCNaijaFcnaija (blog)
UPDATE: Onyekuru Set for Quick Return as New Doctors Say Injury not SeriousOlisa Blogazine
Brinkwire (press release) –THISDAY Newspapers –New Telegraph Newspaper
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.