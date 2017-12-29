 Myself & Bonang have decided to call it quits – AKA | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Myself & Bonang have decided to call it quits – AKA

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

South African rapper AKA has just announced that he and media personality Bonang Matheba are no longer in a relationship. The rapper shared the news on his twitter page late last night saying they had decided to call it quits, adding he feels like he should say it out so they can both move on. […]

The post Myself & Bonang have decided to call it quits – AKA appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.