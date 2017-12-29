Myself & Bonang have decided to call it quits – AKA

South African rapper AKA has just announced that he and media personality Bonang Matheba are no longer in a relationship. The rapper shared the news on his twitter page late last night saying they had decided to call it quits, adding he feels like he should say it out so they can both move on. […]

