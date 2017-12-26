NAF to Nigerians: With intelligence gathering, we’re able to bomb Boko Haram supply lines – Vanguard
NAF to Nigerians: With intelligence gathering, we're able to bomb Boko Haram supply lines
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tuesday said that 'Intelligence gathering' is very important and perhaps the major key they (NAF) adopts in unleashing positive attacks on Boko Haram terrorists. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF …
NAF intensifies air operations in North-East, neutralises scores of insurgents
