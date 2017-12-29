 Naira to remain steady amid slow holiday trading – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Naira to remain steady amid slow holiday trading – The Punch

Naira to remain steady amid slow holiday trading
The naira is expected to be stable in the week ahead, supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria's regular interventions through the injection of dollars into the market, according to foreign exchange traders. The currency has been hovering at 360/dollar
