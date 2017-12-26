Nairobi becomes ‘ghost town’ as city empties for holidays – Daily Nation



Daily Nation Nairobi becomes 'ghost town' as city empties for holidays

Daily Nation

The Kencom bus stage is normally one of the busiest places in Nairobi. This is how it looked like on December 26, 2017. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By JAMES KAHONGEH More by this Author. The city of Nairobi is almost a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

