NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief’s wife delivers quadruplets after 7-year wait

After seven years of marriage, Mr. Peter Ejiofor, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, was blessed with a set of quadruplets in the early hours of yesterday. ￼The quadruplets, all boys, who were delivered at 9.24a.m., are being nursed in incubators at Crystal Specialist Hospital, Akonwonjo, a suburb of Lagos. Ejiofor, […]

