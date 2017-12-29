Nasarawa NGO Trains 15 Youth Leaders on Peace, Ethno-religious Tolerance.

A Non-Governmental in Nasarawa State, Beyond Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative (BBLLI), in collaboration with Niwano Peace Foundation, Japan said that it would train 15 youths leaders on peace, ethno-religious torrance in the interest of peace and development. The NGO made this known a statement jointly signed and issued to newsmen in Keffi, by the Executive […]

The post Nasarawa NGO Trains 15 Youth Leaders on Peace, Ethno-religious Tolerance. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

