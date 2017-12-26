NASS Members, DGs, LEADERSHIP GM, Others To Be Honoured With Awards

By Juliana Agbo, Abuja

Some members of the National Assembly from Cross River North Senatorial District and Federal Constituency, Director Generals in various state parastatals, General Manager of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Chairman’s Office, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Supervisory Counselor, and other personalities are to be honoured with various awards of excellence.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National President of Yala Enlightened Youths Forum Support for Good Governance, YEYFSGG, of Cross River State, Agbaka Ofana, where he said these political office holders and activists have contributed immensely and credibly well to impact positively on the people in the area.

Ofana said the venue for this grand honour will be at the Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTEC, Okuku Campus, on December 29, 2017.

According to him the group deemed it necessary to honour these eminent sons and daughters as a way to encourage them to do more.

The award categories include Achievements in Politics and Legacies in Leadership, Spiritual and Religious Purification, Promotion and Preservation of Yala Traditional Music, Maintenance and Sustenance of Standard Education, Generosity and Humanitarian Services to Humanity, and Staunch Social Activism.

The statement reads in part: “Yala Enlightened Youths Forum Support for Good Governance, YEYFSGG, presents an awards to the following eminent personalities who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Yala in one way or the other.

“The following will be honoured with An Award of Excellence on Achievements in Politics and Legacies in Leadership who are: Hon Jarigbe Agom, Sen. Dr. Rose Okoji Oko, Mr Jude Ngaji, Hon Gabriel Oluohu Bravo, Barr. Dr. Stephen Odey, Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Barr. Godwin Offionor, Barr. Donclems Enahme, High Chief Paul Sanctus, Chief Ogbuole Agi, Mr. Victor Omaga Odo, Mr. Jammy Egbe (JP), Mrs. Beatrice Ifeanyi Igwe,Hon Declan Genesis Ogar.

“An Award of Excellence will be awarded on Spiritual and Religious Purification in Yala to Pst. Mrs. Alice Achi, and Rev. Fr. John Ijakpa; an Award of Excellence on Promotion and Preservation of Yala Traditional Music to Papa Ogar Obriku.

“An Award of Excellence on Maintenance and Sustenance of Standard Education in Yala to Hon. Mrs. Theresa Ngozi Ezama; an Award of Excellence on Generosity and Humanitarian Services to Humanity to High Chief Higgins Peter, Alhaji Idris Igabu, Mr. Augustine Ekpo Ofana, and Prince Akwaji Offionor (Akwase).

“An Award of Excellence on Staunch Social Activism to Mr. Solomon Ogar Solomon, Mr Egbara Emmanuel Egbara, Comr. Patrick Ipoule Adoga, Miss Okwori Mary Amicable, Mr. Ogar Wodah, Mr. Ebriku John Friday (JP), Mr.Thompson Idagu Yeche, Mr. Matthew Okache, Mr. Oko Emmanuel Ogar, Saint Augustine Odey Adula, Okwori Okwori Andre Williams Omaleyi.”

He also appreciated the impact of the Cross River State Government in the area that has positively impacted and added value to the lives of the youths in Yala.