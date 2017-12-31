 Navy rescues personnel, daughter from kidnappers | Nigeria Today
Navy rescues personnel, daughter from kidnappers

Posted on Dec 31, 2017

The Nigerian Navy said it rescued a naval personnel abducted together with his daughter in the late hours of Dec. 28 in Ozuoha/Omademe community in Rivers. Commodore Sam Bura, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, said in a statement on Saturday that the victims were freed shortly after gunfire with their abductors. He…

