NBBF invites 20 for Commonwealth Games preparation – The Nation Newspaper

NBBF invites 20 for Commonwealth Games preparation
20 players have been invited by the Nigeria Basketball Federation for the first phase of camping ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. In a memo signed by the Secretary General of the NBBF, Chimezie Asiegbu and sent to the respective clubs, the camping …
