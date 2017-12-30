Nepal bans solo climbers from Mount Everest under new rules – BBC News
Nepal bans solo climbers from Mount Everest under new rules
Nepal has banned solo climbers from scaling its mountains, including Mount Everest, in an attempt to reduce accidents. The new safety regulations also prohibit double amputee and blind climbers from attempting to reach the summit of the world's highest …
Nepal bans solo climbers from Everest
Everest climbing regulation: Nepal comes up with stringent safety rules
