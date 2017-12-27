 NEPZA licenses three new FTZs – The Punch | Nigeria Today
NEPZA licenses three new FTZs – The Punch

NEPZA licenses three new FTZs
The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, says the agency has licensed three new Free Trade Zones. Jime announced this in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Mr. Simon Imobo-Tswam
