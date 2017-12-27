 NEPZA licenses three new free trade zones – The Punch | Nigeria Today
NEPZA licenses three new free trade zones – The Punch

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NEPZA licenses three new free trade zones
The Punch
The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Mr Emmanuel Jime, says the authority has licensed three new Free Trade Zones. Jime announced this in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of the Authority, Mr Simon

