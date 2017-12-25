New 2-6-3-3 curriculum: How different is it from the 8-4-4 system? – The Star, Kenya
New 2-6-3-3 curriculum: How different is it from the 8-4-4 system?
The new 2-6-3-3-3 curriculum that will replace the 32-year-old 8-4-4 system will be rolled out in January amid cries by teacher unions that the program is being rushed. Education CS Fred Matiang'i has maintained that there was sufficient stakeholder …
Let's not court ghosts of 8-4-4 as we roll out new curriculum
