 EKEDC Celebrates Amoda At Retirement, Book Launch – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EKEDC Celebrates Amoda At Retirement, Book Launch – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

EKEDC Celebrates Amoda At Retirement, Book Launch
Independent Newspapers Limited
The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) was full of appreciation to their former Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oladele Amoda, who retired from the company after 35 years of meritorious service, while he also
New EKEDC helmsman promises tougher measures against saboteursThe Eagle Online
Eko Disco CEO, Amoda, bows outThe Punch

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.