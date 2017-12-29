New Import Guidelines Negate ‘Ease Of Doing Business’ – Stakeholders

TAIWO OGUNMOLA-OMILANI examines the Revised Import & Export Guidelines recently announced by the Ministry of Finance requiring all imports and exports to be palletised, effective January 2018; and highlights stakeholders’ anxieties over the negative effects the policy might have on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative launched by the federal government last June.

In its effort to ensure seamless business transactions and eliminate obstacles creating hiccups to ease of doing business in the country, the Federal Government introduced various measures that will address the challenge, and eliminate all identified and potential constraints.

As a result of this, it came out with Executive Orders (on Ease of Doing Business) that must be strictly adhered to by Ministries, Agencies and Departments if the country must move up the World Bank ranking of 169 out of 190 countries on the Ease of Doing Business index.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said at a time in London that government had undertaken extensive reforms in its ease of doing business initiatives. Though, government is doing everything to ensure that investors from outside world come to Nigeria, business operators here maintain that those policies would not work if government fails to provide infrastructure such as good roads and stable power to mention few.

However, last June, Government through a circular from the Office of the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Finance, ref. no: F.194600/TR/IG/I/174 titled “Revised Import Guidelines”, stipulates, in part, additional requirements for Shipping Lines: “Shipping Lines shall ensure that Nigeria bound containerised cargo are palletised”; and that “Shipping Lines and other carriers that failed to adhere strictly to palletised containerized cargo shall be asked to take on-board the non-palletized cargo”.

Recently, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun in Lagos announced that the implementation of the 2017 Revised Import and Export Guidelines would commence on January 1, 2018, as part of its policy of enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

The policy will make it mandatory for both imports and exports to be palletised in containers as done globally.

She explained that the date was fixed after due consultations with relevant stakeholders and assured that imports already prepared for shipment into the country were not affected.

The minister said that the Federal Government had considered all concerns expressed by the trading public regarding the palletisation policy.

Adeosun said, “After due consultations with the relevant key stakeholder MDAs, the effective date for full implementation of the guidelines was agreed upon, taking into account the need to give allowance for imports already prepared for shipment into Nigeria. On this note, I wish to announce that the Export and Import Guidelines will be fully implemented with effect from 1/1/2018”.

Corroborating the minister’s position, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse noted that until the recent review, the Export and Import Guidelines had become obsolete and had constituted a huge administrative impediment to smooth export and import operations in Nigeria.

He said the Export Guidelines came into effect in 2007, while the Import Guidelines had been in existence since 2013. Dr Isa-Dutse, who was represented by the Director of Information in the Ministry, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, expressed optimism that the revised guidelines will eliminate the bottlenecks that have militated against efficient conduct of trade across the country’s borders, which had contributed to the declining ranking of the country in this regard.

In a related development, the concerned stakeholders maintained that the policy to mandate both imports and exports to be palletinised in containers as done globally might be effective.

In his contribution, the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yufus, said the revised Import Guidelines dated 11th April 2017, issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance portend weighty unintended adverse consequences for business which are obviously not in tune with the current disposition of government on Ease of Doing Business, saying the economics of investment of some business will be completely upturned if the guidelines are implemented in its current form.

According to him, the worrisome aspect of the circular is the section that stipulates as follows: “Shipping Lines shall ensure that Nigeria bound containerised cargo are palletised. Shipping Lines and other carriers that failed to adhere strictly to palletised cargo shall be asked to take back on board the non-palletised cargo”.

“The LCCI appreciates the good intentions of government in coming up with this policy. But the reality is that not all containerised cargo is amenable to palletisation. Some of these include tyres, chemicals in drums, and plastic raw materials in bags, powdered milk and similar products which are imported in bags. Palletization of these products will be clumsy, aggravate the cost of freights, cause gross underutilization of container space, creates risk of damage to cargo, among other unintentional negative consequences.

“This aspect of the guidelines is at variance with the renewed commitment of government to enhancing the ease of doing business. The LCCI requests as follows: ‘That the Revised Import Guidelines of 11th April 2017 be urgently reviewed to exempt the category of imports outlined above’. While the request of the stakeholders is being considered, the implementation of the palletisation component of the guidelines be suspended”, Yusuf added.

The Chambers however commends other initiatives of government aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the Nigerian economy.

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at its stakeholders meeting held in June, 2017 released a communiqué on guideline on import policy on palletization.

Some of the contents of the Circular attracted protests from members and it was in response to series of complaints by members that prompted the National Secretariat of MAN to convene the stakeholders meeting which took place in Lagos. The Secretariat further reached out to some of its allies in shipping and logistic business (Shippers Association of Nigeria – SAN) whose representatives are conversant with the international best practices to address members on the implications of the policy.

The meeting considered the implications of the policy (Palletization) on, manufacturers, importers and the economy, to include the following. Since it is not known even in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) laws and regulations that countries should strictly enforce a 100 per cent policy on palletisation on imports, except in Qatar which currently implements full palletization of cargo, it is logical that Nigeria, a developing nation should not wholly implement such without considering the business environment in the country.

The implementation of the guideline has been considered to have the capacity to reduce the maximum utilization of (20ft, 40ft, etc.) containers by businesses with attendant loss of money to importers, particularly manufacturers. It also has a high tendency of constituting additional costs to manufacturers as they will be forced to buy pallets for every shipment of imports undertaken by businesses, while it will create jobs for the exporting countries in the making pallets for importing countries.

In a communiqué signed by the Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, it was said that there is the possibility of Nigeria witnessing an increased demand for foreign exchange by importers/businesses to procure pallets that will at the end of shipment not be useful to companies and hence becomes an added waste of pallets garbage in the companies’ premises, while the consequences of d demand for forex could further lead to depletion of the country’s foreign reserves and exert unnecessary pressure on the local currency (Naira).

It read, “The destruction of heaps of unused pallets will and are envisaged to constitute environmental and health hazards to companies which may in turn extract unnecessary and unbudgeted expenditures from both government and the companies in an attempt to dispose the wastes to avoid and curb unnecessary sources of environmental pollution. Aside from the environmental hazards through pollution, the use of pallets is envisage and could have serious health implications on the country as bacteria that will be imported into the country through the use of wooden pallets, have the possibility of deterring quarantine checks and fumigation as there are cases of such bacteria (as known in some countries) that are of high resistance to quarantine and fumigation processes.

MAN opined that there is the possibility of an additional minimum cost of about of $200 quarantine service charge that will be incurred by manufacturers per containers if the system is in place and this aside from additional cost of fumigating pallets, will also be incurred by manufacturers within the same process per shipment.

“Other unplanned and unbudgeted charge envisaged, is the minimum of 25 per cent additional cost of cargo freight that must be borne by importers and manufacturers. This process if approved will also encourage rather than discourage 100% physical examination of consignments which negates the efforts of the use of scanners at all points of entries including sea and airports and this has the capacity to breed avenues for corruption and inefficiency at the ports.

Since it’s been proven that any system that involves human interference can be abused, this on the contrary, will prevent a technology-driven system that will promote efficiency, competitiveness and higher productivity in the economy.

“It is a known fact that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) does not have enough personnel to support 100 per cent physical examination. There is the likelihood that NCS will not be able to complement the process of palletization which is expected to support efficiency required in the clearing of consignments at the Ports.

“Nigeria stands the chance of losing lots of revenues as consignments will be diverted to other neighboring countries, while the policy stands the chance of worsening the ease and cost of doing business in the country as locally produced items will no longer be competitive and this is expected to be compounded by existing infrastructure decay”, MAN said.