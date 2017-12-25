 New Music: Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku)

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Afro Dancehall star, Lamboginny has surfaced with a brand new tune, a post album song titled “Kiri Jobo Jobo“. Having unleashed a 16 tracked album “SALT” in October 2017 with an historic launch concert at the Kiri Kiri Medium prison in Lagos, the Social-tainer decided to topple the great effort with a blend of Kiri […]

The post New Music: Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.